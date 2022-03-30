"Now they've blown it" - Jim Cornette slams new character direction for top AEW star

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently questioned the current character direction of AEW star Bryan Danielson. The American has been relegated to tag-team action in the past few weeks alongside Jon Moxley.

Danielson has been teaming up with Jon Moxley since their singles match at Revolution 2022. William Regal, who was responsible for the pairing, made his debut at the event. The newly-minted team is called the Blackpool Combat Club. The American Dragon and The Purveyor of Violence are undefeated as a tag team in AEW.

In a recent episode of The Experience, Cornette criticized the presentation of the former world champion following Moxley's post-match promo. He added that AEW blew an opportunity to present Danielson as a heel, contending for the singles title.

"After the match, Moxley does a promo and he puts Regal over and everybody cheer, then he puts Danielson over as the greatest wrestler in the world and the fans cheer. Again, they were booing him out of the arena three weeks ago. The perfect heel, the perfect champion, and now they've blown it and then Moxley droned on forever in the way that he usually does." (From 4:28 - 5:01)

The veteran also noted that the company purposely turned Danielson into a tag-team competitor because fans are starting to like him as a heel.

"William Regal didn't speak, Bryan Danielson didn't speak. They just stood there and then they left. God**mn it. Now they've ruined him [Danielson]. They're doing this on purpose just because we like something, you know that," Cornette said. (From 5:02 - 5:16)

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley remained undefeated on AEW Dynamite

The Blackpool Combat Club looked to stay unbeaten as they faced off against the Varsity Blondes, with Julia Hart in the latter's corner.

During the match, Moxley slapped Garrison's chest with a thunderous chop, and Danielson inflicted further damage by executing a diving knee drop.

Moxley and Danielson wrapped it up by making Garrison and Pillman submit with their finishers Rear Naked Choke and Lebell Lock.

Regal's presence was undoubtedly a welcome addition to the new tag team. The former WWE star's wealth of experience definitely enhances the already high-caliber pedigree of the former world champions.

