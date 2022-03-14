"All of their credibility and interest is gone" - Jim Cornette criticizes the booking of popular AEW stable

Jim Cornette took a shot at the way Adam Cole and the reDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) were being booked in AEW.

In a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran wrestling manager shared his disappointment at how Cole was being presented in AEW programming. He thought he was never a credible number one contender for the AEW World Championship.

"He hasn't won a match since he's been there. The mascot and the champion have both beaten him but he's talking tough saying, 'Page you survived by the skin of your teeth and it was a fluke win, you got lucky'," Cornette said. [3:45 - 4:01]

He added that when the former NXT Champion was the leader of The Undisputed Era along with O'Reilly, Fish, and Roderick Strong, they were presented as an unstoppable force and went on to win every title in NXT. Now that they are in AEW (without Strong), they have been made a laughing stock.

"In the previous NXT environment, the Undisputed Era ran the roost and we looked forward to seein' everything. In this environment, with this backstory for the last six weeks or whatever, Adam Cole sounds and looks like a petulant child and all of their credibility and or interest is gone," Cornette said. [5:24 - 5:47]

Hangman Adam Page and Adam Cole will be involved in a six-man tag team match at AEW Dynamite

Hangman Adam Page retained his World Heavyweight title in the opening match of AEW Dynamite last week against Dante Martin by hitting him with the Buckshot Lariat.

After the match, the champion applauded the efforts of the Top Flight member. Adam Cole came out and immediately fired insults at Page, saying that the latter came away with a fluke win in their title match at Revolution.

Cole later issued a challenge to the World Champion for next week's St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite. He will be teaming up with reDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) while Page will team up with the Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy) in a six-man tag team match.

The Young Bucks have had some issues with reDRagon lately, and it will be interesting to see if they play a role in the tag team match.

