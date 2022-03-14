"They have wasted it" - Former WWE manager blasts AEW for Jeff Hardy's debut segment  

Jim Cornette recently shared his opinion on Jeff Hardy's All Elite Wrestling debut, which went down on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Charismatic Enigma debuted on the Wednesday night show to rescue his brother, Matt Hardy, from an onslaught by Andrade El Idolo, Private Party, and The Butcher and The Blade.

The Hardy Boyz, alongside Sting and Darby Allin, stood tall after laying down the AFO on AEW Dynamite.

Though the angle was serviceable, many believe it didn't do justice to a performer like Jeff Hardy, who deserved a bigger and better segment to debut. One among the critics is Jim Cornette, who blasted AEW for the underwhelming booking of Jeff's debut while speaking on his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience.

The former WWE manager wondered if The Hardy Boyz would now compete against undercard teams like The Butcher and The Blade. Furthermore, Jim Cornette added that Tony Khan's promotion had three months to plan a memorable debut angle for Jeff Hardy, but they failed to.

"The Hardy Boyz now have been reunited to face who? The Butcher and The Blade? Private Party? Andrade and Jose? It's like they got a 15-minute notice. 'Hey, Jeff's gonna be here, okay, let's do something!' They've had three months, right? And they have wasted it now with a poorly thought out, poorly laid out a rotten underneath heel group, a boring angle except Jeff's debut which they [crowd] were gonna pop on no matter what, they have reunited Hardy Boyz to work with job guys," said Jim Cornette. [4:45 - 5:30]

You can check out the full video below:

Vince Russo was also unhappy with Jeff's AEW debut

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, Vince Russo also expressed his frustrations with the booking of Jeff Hardy's AEW debut.

The former WWE head writer believes that Tony Khan had ample time to come up with an exciting angle for The Charismatic Enigma but what they delivered was very "disappointing" and "anticlimactic."

While the debut left a lot to desired, one could only hope that the company does some course corrections in the coming weeks. Apart from running amock the company's tag team division alongside Matt, AEW could also set up storylines for a potential singles run for Jeff as there are plenty of dream opponents for him.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of Jeff Hardy's All Elite Wrestling debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

