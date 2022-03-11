"It was very anti-climatic and disappointing" - Former WCW Champion slams Jeff Hardy's AEW debut (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his frustrations over the booking of Jeff Hardy's All Elite Wrestling debut on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Charismatic Enigma showed up to rescue his brother Matt Hardy, who was getting assaulted by his former stablemates after being voted out of AHFO.

Jeff cleared the ring with the help of Sting and Darby Allin, who came out a few moments earlier when the beatdown on Matt began.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, Vince Russo stated that while he loved Jeff Hardy, his AEW debut was very "anti-climatic." The WWE veteran explained that Tony Khan had 90 days to craft a memorable debut for Jeff, but they failed to find anything exciting.

In closing, Vince Russo clarified that his AEW underwhelming debut wasn't Jeff Hardy's fault but that of the creative team.

"I gotta be honest with you, I love that guy [Jeff Hardy], no doubt about that, but that felt very anti-climatic to me. Bro, here's the problem I have with that. I know there was a 90-day non-compete clause, and we know the day he's available. I'm a firm believer in setting the table. So you know you can't get Jeff until 90 days, that means you got 90 days to tell a hell of a story. This just felt like, 'Ohh he's available today, let's just get him out there.' Bro, to me it was very anti-climatic and disappointing and to me, that's not Jeff's fault. I just feel there could be a much, much better build-up," said Vince Russo (From 7:45 - 9:00)

Jeff Hardy could become a major attraction in AEW

Despite having many ups and downs in his career, The Charismatic Enigma is one of the most beloved performers in pro wrestling. Hardy's longevity is a testament to his connection with fans, and it's safe to say that AEW's audience will continue to support him.

Apart from reuniting with Matt Hardy, Jeff could also embark upon a singles run in the company. Feuds with heels like MJF or Adam Cole could play perfectly to his strengths as a relatable veteran. Moreover, it would be hard to resist booking a feud between Jeff and CM Punk, given their stellar rivalry almost a decade ago in WWE.

