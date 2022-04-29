"The strikes looked fake" - Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette slams top AEW star's recent match on Rampage

Adam Cole's recent AEW match against Tomohiro Ishii was far from commendable, according to former wrestling manager Jim Cornette.

In last week's episode of Rampage, Cole squared off against NJPW veteran Tomohiro in a singles match to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. The bout saw both wrestlers trading hard-hitting blows and slams while the crowd hyped them up.

Bullet Club leader Jay White also made an appearance and caused a commotion. This led to Bay Bay sneaking in a low blow and pinning Tomohiro for the win.

While AEW fans reacted favorably for quite a few moments during the match, Cornette was far from being pleased. In a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran criticized the performance scathingly.

"As they went more back and forth the, it's the strikes looked fake. E [Ishii] gave Adam Cole an enzuigiri, it went right over his head whiff and Cole dropped like a tu*d into a toilet bowl and then I looked it's only 10 minutes into this show!" (7:42 to 8:02)

Considering his reasoning, Jim Cornette's opinion makes sense with the benefit of hindsight. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Tomohiro Ishii and Adam Cole in AEW.

AEW star Adam Cole wants to fight another NJPW wrestler in the future

While several Japanese pro-wrestlers have faced off against Adam Cole, he has expressed a desire to fight current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

In an interview with Stephanie Chase, the Undisputed Elite leader stated that he had barely interacted with Okada before and was interested in facing him one-on-one.

“I’ve never had a singles match with Okada, I’ve wrestled Okada before in like a six-man tag team match in Ring of Honor, but we barely had any interaction together. I’ve wrestled Tanahashi, I just wrestled Ishii, which was really cool, wrestled Jushin Liger, YOSHI-HASHI, like so many different guys. But I would love a classic one-on-one singles match with Okada at some point. That would be really cool,” Adam Cole said.

Thank you to all of you great wrestling fans for making it possible! Very rude interruption @AdamColePro @JayWhiteNZ tonight on #AEWDynamite , but what they said about June 26 is true. @AEW @njpw1972 will present Forbidden Door on ppv LIVE from Chicago at the @UnitedCenter Thank you to all of you great wrestling fans for making it possible! Very rude interruption @AdamColePro + @JayWhiteNZ tonight on #AEWDynamite, but what they said about June 26 is true. @AEW x @njpw1972 will present Forbidden Door on ppv LIVE from Chicago at the @UnitedCenter!Thank you to all of you great wrestling fans for making it possible!

Judging by his interruption during Tony Khan's announcement, Adam Cole is expected to be a part of the Forbidden Door event. It remains to be seen whether Bay Bay will get his wish to fight Okada or if he will face another star from NJPW.

