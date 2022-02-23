×
"It's just rotten"- Jim Cornette criticizes former WWE Champion after match on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette had harsh words for Jake Hager
Uday Maggon
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 23, 2022 07:50 AM IST
Jim Cornette was far from pleased with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager's work on AEW Dynamite. The MMA fighter teamed up with Chris Jericho to take on Santana and Ortiz.

The Inner Circle's implosion continued last Wednesday. Santana and Ortiz, who claimed that Le Champion was holding them back in AEW, took on the Influencer and Jake Hager. The former LAX members came out on top.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former Midnight Express manager said the following:

"Hager gets in. He looks in great shape. His work is the complete s**ts. He can do a couple of big moves like that Vader bomb out of the corner. It looks like he's coordinated and everything else. It's just rotten. I thought at that point that maybe Jericho had realized they're going to be the heel. Santana and Ortiz the babyfaces we're going to treat it as such. Simultaneous tags, which of course is always the s**ts. Hager took one bump 'cause it was all about Santana having to hit the bigger guy and take his leg here and hit that and chop him down. Hager is not a good enough worker to wobble and fall, and stagger and not have it look contrived." (1:34-2.42)

Jim Cornette believes the win on AEW Dynamite didn't help Santana and Ortiz

TOMORROW NIGHT in NASHVILLE!! #LeChampion & @RealJakeHager vs @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful for the FIRST TIME EVER!! And it ain’t gonna be pretty….. #InnerCircleImplodes @NMAuditorium @AEW @AEWonTV https://t.co/ewS3cJAIRF

There was a post-match brawl between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston. Jim Cornette questioned if the angle helped Santana and Ortiz at all, as Jericho immediately started fighting another guy.

"And after they did that 123, Jericho looks over and sees Kingston outside on the floor gets right up, rolls out on the floor and gets in a fight with Kingston. So Santana and Ortiz beat this guy and he sold it for literally 7 seconds tops. And then jumps up and gets in a fight with the other guy out on the floor and everybody starts trying to pull them apart. How did this assist Santana and Ortiz?" [4:33-5:06]

A significant number of fans believe Proud N Powerful should get a run with the AEW World Tag Team Championship. They've been in the company almost since the beginning, and a title reign is long overdue.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Edited by Debottam Saha
हिन्दी