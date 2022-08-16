"Ran away from job guys" - Jim Cornette criticizes the post-match segment featuring popular AEW star

Jim Cornette recently discussed the post-match segment involving Ricky Starks on last week's AEW Dynamite.

Starks locked horns with former tag team partner Aaron Solo last Wednesday. The popular AEW star convincingly defeated Solo with a thunderous Spear. After the bout, The Factory tried to corner the former FTW Champion. However, the latter was able to escape through the crowd.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette praised the Jacksonville-based promotion for their booking of Starks as a babyface. However, the legend wasn't pleased with the former Team Taz member running away from the heel stable during the post-match segment.

"They did something right for once. They give [Ricky] Starks an underneath guy as an opponent. He beats him [Aaron Solo] in fairly (...) he's a heel so he's going to get to beat a heel in fairly convincing fashion, he gets his hand up in the air and then the heels jump for an afterbirth and then they put Starks in the position where I don't care if there's 17 of them, he [Starks] ran away from job guys. He ran away from underneath talent," Cornette said. [2:33 - 3:02]

After Starks' impressive win, his former partner and current rival Powerhouse Hobbs was visibly upset in the backstage area. Fans will have to wait and see how this feud will unfold in the coming weeks.

Jim Cornette on Ricky Starks' lack of identity in AEW prior to current babyface run

Before reviewing the Ricky Starks - Aaron Solo bout in the same podcast episode, Jim Cornette commented on Starks' recent face turn.

Cornette claimed that the 32-year-old had an underwhelming start to his AEW run. He added that the Jacksonville-based promotion should've given Starks some meaningful matches when he first arrived to establish his credibility.

"And he [Ricky Starks] never really did get (...) Again like everybody else, there was no beginning to his run in AEW. He was just there and in matches against top guys kind of without ever getting over first so now they've [AEW] decided after two or three years of having these guys to company, they're going to start giving them the matches to get over that they were supposed to have when they first came in." [0:35 - 0:59]

Starks is currently embroiled in a feud with teammate-turned-foe Powerhouse Hobbs, with The Factory (led by Q.T Marshall) joining the mix. As All Out draws closer, it will be interesting to see if there will be a potential singles match between the former Team Taz members on September 4.

What are your thoughts on Ricky Starks' performance last week on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh