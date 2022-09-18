WWE legend describes the effect CM Punk may have on AEW's future TV negotiations

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently discussed why CM Punk might need to be back in AEW ahead of their upcoming TV negotiations.

AEW currently has programs on Warner Bros. Discovery-owned channels TBS and TNT, as well as quarterly specials airing on the latter platform. The renewal of their current TV deal has supposedly long been in the works, and it has been speculated that the promotion will soon sit down for talks.

Jim Cornette described the effect that CM Punk's absence might have on negotiations during a recent episode of his Drive Thru podcast. He explained that the promotion might have to bring the star back in some capacity irrespective of injury or suspension.

"Depending on how their business is doing he [CM Punk] might need to be back on TV sooner than later. Because they're gonna do the negotiations which are going to start any old time now, the initial part with a new TV deal in the next year, year and a half. My God, you know he [Tony Khan] can't be in negotiations for a new rights deal when he's putting on main events that lose 350,000 f*cking viewers from the start of the program. That means he needs to rely on people that can draw ratings on television and that one so far has been Punk." [4:36 - 5:16]

Punk was allegedly suspended along with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following their altercation after All Out. To make matters worse, he has also suffered a torn tricep which is expected to keep him out for months.

Jim Cornette also thinks The Young Bucks should switch from AEW to ROH

The WWE legend has also played with the idea that The Young Bucks should swap from AEW to Ring of Honor.

Speaking during the same episode of Drive Thru, the former WWE manager mooted the idea as a way to move forward.

Jim Cornette maintained that the tag team could work their signature style in ROH whilst AEW conforms to classic wrestling traditions. Further to that fact, Cornette suggested it would work well to measure which styles of wrestling draw better ratings.

"Then we could see whether the real wrestling or the godd**n cheerleading routines is what drew the ratings in the money and we think we know what that case would be," he added. [2:29 - 2:40]

Prior to joining All Elite Wrestling, The Young Bucks spent time with Ring of Honor. They captured the tag team and trios titles a total of three and two times, respectively.

