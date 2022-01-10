"He's a generation ahead of most guys in AEW" – Former WWE manager wants Tony Khan to sign Samoa Joe

Jim Cornette believes former NXT Champion Samoa Joe could be a valuable signing for AEW if the veteran performer plans to get back into the squared circle.

On January 6th, after a nearly four-month absence from WWE, The Samoan Submission Machine was released from the global juggernaut. Though fans expressed shock over his abrupt departure, it also immediately led to chatter about Joe taking his talents elsewhere, possibly AEW.

Samoa Joe @SamoaJoe Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an “excuse” to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for there future,….. and mine 🙃 Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an “excuse” to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for there future,….. and mine 🙃

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the same topic. The veteran shared his excitement over a prospective bout between Will Hobbs and Samoa Joe if the latter strikes a deal with AEW.

Furthermore, Cornette said if Joe hasn't lost his passion for wrestling, he should surely head over to AEW as he's "generations" ahead of most talent in the company:

"Can you imagine Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs? Samoa Joe, if he's still motivated, if he doesn't hate the wrestling business after what he has been through, he knows all the young guys, he's a generation ahead of most guys in AEW. But he knows how to work with younger guys, and he's impeccable in the ring for his gimmick."

For those unaware, this wasn't the first time Joe was released from WWE, as he was earlier cut from the company in April 2021. However, NXT's former head-honcho, Triple H, was quick to bring him back into WWE, where he worked exclusively for the company's third brand until his recent release.

Samoa Joe could have a lot of creative freedom in AEW

Given Tony Khan has been on a signing spree of late, it's safe to assume he'd be hoping to secure Joe's services, considering the experience he brings to the table.

Plus, the former United States Champion could have ample creative freedom in AEW, both in terms of his promos and in-ring work. One could only imagine how great Joe's promo exchanges with MJF, CM Punk, and Eddie Kingston, to name a few, could be.

Though it's unclear when Joe's non-compete clause with WWE expires, fans would keep a close eye on what he does next in his wrestling career.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Joe could be a right fit in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Alberto Del Rio would be a good get for AEW. Click here for details

Edited by Abhinav Singh