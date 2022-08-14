"He could draw more money" - Jim Cornette on whether AEW should sign controversial WWE personality

Former wrestling manager Jim Cornette has commented on John Laurinaitis potentially signing with a different company after the latter's alleged WWE release.

As first reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Laurinaitis is seemingly no longer an employee of WWE. Rumors suggest that he was silently let go by the company last week. He was previously sent on administrative leave amidst misconduct allegations against him and former CEO Vince McMahon.

On the latest Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette discussed John Laurinaitis' tenure in the wrestling business. He also highlighted the veteran wrestling executive wouldn't be a valuable addition to All Elite Wrestling.

"He’s never been hailed as a creative genius that was gonna book or write or come up with the stories and the gimmicks and the angles to get to those finishes. Did I mention most of the boys don’t like him, so why does any independent company want to try to bring him in? Probably if they brought him into AEW, he could draw more money in a dunk tank in the locker room and give the boys a bunch of baseballs than he would contributing to the product.” (H/T - ITR)

Rene Dupree says that more details about former WWE executive John Laurinaitis might come out

The former Head of Talent Relations of WWE was signed to the Stamford-based promotion for nearly two decades before his rumored exit. He also portrayed an on-screen authority figure on the company's programming in the early 2010s.

On a recent episode of his podcast Cafe de Rene, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree hinted that more revelations about Laurinaitis could be coming out soon.

“The stories that I know, that I’m not going to say publicly because I could get in trouble, this is just the f***ing tiny little tip of the iceberg, [compared to] the sh*t that I know of. So imagine the other sh*t that’s out there.”

A report from Fightful also suggested that the 60-year-old was no longer included in the Stamford-based promotion's internal communications during the July 22 edition of SmackDown. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Laurinaitis.

