Additional details on John Laurinaitis's rumored dismissal from WWE

John Laurinaitis, one of WWE's most tenured and recognized executives, is reportedly no longer employed with the company.

News of John Laurinaitis's dismissal from WWE first surfaced via a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. It was revealed that Laurinaitis was let go by the company last week; with the details of his firing limited to a "small circle."

Fightful Select is now confirming these reports, citing that Laurinaitis has been completely terminated from the company.

According to the report, Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave during the Board of Directors' investigation into various claims directed at him and Vince McMahon. His role as Head of Talent relations was taken over by Bruce Prichard during that time.

Despite this, Johnny Ace was included in internal communications, having been included with other top executives in WWE up until recently.

The report notes that on the July 22nd edition of SmackDown, he was no longer included on the said email list. However, he did return the following week and remained there until his termination. The emails were rumored to contain "sensitive" information that pertained to WWE Creative decisions and Superstars.

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree suggested that more allegations against John Laurinaitis may come out

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently claimed that more details regarding Laurinaitis' backstage antics and conduct may come out.

Accompanied by former WWE Superstar Paul London, Dupree hinted at this on a recent episode of his podcast Cafe de Rene. He explained that he knew there were more stories out there about the former WWE executive:

“The stories that I know, that I’m not going to say publicly because I could get in trouble, this is just the f*cking tiny little tip of the iceberg, [compared to] the sh*t that I know of. So imagine the other sh*t that’s out there.” H/T to Wrestling Inc

During the same episode, Dupree also claimed that Laurinaitis threatened to fire him every week. Paul London would also claim that Laurinaitis was a "Master Manipulator."

