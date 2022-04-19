"Nothing went on here" - Jim Cornette not a fan of former WWE Superstar's AEW Dynamite debut

Jim Cornette wasn't impressed with the recent AEW Dynamite debut of Marina Shafir in her match with Skye Blue.

After being hyped up thanks to her performances on AEW Dark, the former MMA fighter made her first TV appearance for All Elite Wrestling in a short match against Skye Blue where she picked up an easy submission victory.

The crowd was absolutely silent during this. It was only a squash match, but it seems like Shafir needs some more building up (she’s got great potential in AEW) to get the crowd on her side. Marina Shafir vs Skye Blue:The crowd was absolutely silent during this. It was only a squash match, but it seems like Shafir needs some more building up (she’s got great potential in AEW) to get the crowd on her side. #AEWDynamite Marina Shafir vs Skye Blue:The crowd was absolutely silent during this. It was only a squash match, but it seems like Shafir needs some more building up (she’s got great potential in AEW) to get the crowd on her side. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/rPdmS9D5Di

Despite a dominant display, Jim Cornette stated that he wasn't too impressed with the match on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience. The legend stated that nothing happened:

“OK, I’ll see what’s going on here, nothing went on here. [Marina] Shafir has a good mean face and she’s got a legit background but between the other girl being green instead of blue, and the fact that, apparently Shafir was told to sell nothing but also do nothing. They tried to do something and then Skye Bkue tapped out but nothing happened in this match. And not in a planned way like ‘we’re going to get more out of less’ but just like nothing happened.” [2:53:27-2:54:10]

With her wins on Dark included, Shafir is currently undefeated in 2022, with a record of four wins and zero losses.

Marina Shafir will get her first AEW Championship opportunity this week

Another woman on the All Elite Wrestling roster who is currently undefeated is the TBS Champion Jade Cargill, whose record stands at an impressive 29-0.

However, this friday on AEW Rampage, both records will be at stake as well as the TBS Championship as Cargill will defend her championship against Shafir.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Jade Cargill vs Marina Shafir for the TBS Championship takes place NEXT FRIDAY on #AEWRampage Jade Cargill vs Marina Shafir for the TBS Championship takes place NEXT FRIDAY on #AEWRampage https://t.co/5XdA2m5AP7

At the time of writing, the only other match announced for Rampage is a singles match between Eddie Kingston and Daniel Garcia.

