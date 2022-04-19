"He is getting bigger and slower" - Jim Cornette compares popular AEW star to WWE Hall of Famer

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently directed some criticism towards Keith Lee. He is concerned about the AEW superstar's size, and compared him to WWE Hall of Famer Vader.

The former NXT champion teamed up with Shane Strickland to take on Team Taz's Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW champion Ricky Starks on last week's edition of Dynamite. Team Taz picked up a huge win in Stark's hometown of New Orleans.

While reviewing their match on the Jim Cornette Experience, the Wrestling veteran praised Starks and Hobbs. He did not feel the same about Lee and compared the former North American champion's physique to that of Big Van Vader.

"Okay. We have had a variety of good things to say about Hobbs, about Starks, to a lesser extent, Keith Lee, I'm waiting for swerve to grow on me, but Starks and Hobbs are looking great. Keith Lee is nearing Vader size. He's getting bigger and, and slower," Cornette said. [H/T Podscribe]

Jim Cornette was not a fan of Keith Lee's antics

The wrestling veteran slammed the former NXT champion, calling him slow. He also criticized his behavior at the start of his tag team match against Team Taz on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience.

"Did you hear Jim Ross knocking? Because he [Keith Lee] was so busy, milking the crowd for his chant that he, the match was starting and he hadn't even taken his jacket off yet. And JR's like, well, if I was swerve, I believe I'd be concerned that my partner hasn't even taken his ring jacket off yet," Cornette added. [H/T Podscribe]

While he has had his fair share of critics, Keith Lee has had a solid start to his All Elite career. The Limitless One was quite impressive in his debut against Max Caster. He is currently undefeated in singles action.

The former NXT champion showed what he is capable of during his stint in the black and gold brand and will hope to replicate the same in his new home promotion.

Will Keith Lee be a success in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

