"Punches like a girl" – Jim Cornette slams top AEW star following main event match

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette slammed the recent AEW World Championship match last week on Rampage.

Hangman Page retained his world title against Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match on last week's special live edition of Rampage. It was the sequel to their match from Revolution 2022 in March.

The Wrestling veteran wasn't a fan of the bout. Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette criticized Page's technique of throwing punches and compared them to that of a small child:

"Adam Page punches like a girl. Did you see why are they all doing fake? They figure if they throw more of them and they're faster that somehow people can't see they're not connecting on anything and there's no steam behind them." (from 5:16 to 5:32)

Jim Cornette didn't think it was a Texas Death Match

Jim Cornette slammed the idea of AEW calling the match between the former NXT Champion and The Cowboy as a Texas Death Match.

Cornette mentioned on the same podcast that the rules under which the Rampage match was contested weren't that of the old-school stipulation. He said there's no reason for such matches even to occur:

"The rules were not of a Texas death match, it's whatever the f**k they call a Texas death match now, them and New Japan, but it wasn't Texas death match rules, same thing as last time. It was an excuse to have another outlaw garbage death match on television and risk for absolutely no productive reason." (from 1:33 to 1:52)

