Jim Cornette feels Vince McMahon wouldn't have "pushed" AEW star if he had joined WWE in his prime 

AEW has scooped up many stars that once made a name for themselves under Vince McMahon's WWE. But in Sting's case, the veteran first broke through the industry in WCW, and recently Jim Cornette stated why he believes The Icon wouldn't be as big if he started in WWF.

Unlike most of his peers, Sting has shockingly remained an active pro wrestler well into his 60s. While he's planning to retire in AEW sometime this year, the 63-year-old star has arguably earned his title as an icon.

During the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran stated that Sting would've done well in WWF, but that Vince McMahon would've always picked an Ultimate Warrior-type athlete.

"Sting would’ve taken much better to the WWF environment because he was a straight-laced guy, [and] did what he was told, but he wouldn’t have gotten over to the extent that [Ultimate] Warrior did, because Vince would not have wanted to push Sting, because Sting had lost his size." (01:53 onward).

Ric Flair also recently speculated whether the AEW veteran would have lasted in WWF, and in contrast to Jim Cornette, The Nature Boy believes Sting would've thrived either way.

Cornette believes AEW veteran Sting would have survived in WWF, but Ultimate Warrior would've failed in WCW

Ultimate Warrior was best known for his tenure in WWF, but like many stars at the time, he eventually made his way into WCW. Despite already being established as a star at this point, the legend's tenure in the promotion remains largely panned online.

Earlier during the same episode, Cornette claimed that Ultimate Warrior would've conversely failed as a pro wrestler if he tried to throw his lot in with WCW at the start of his career.

"Warrior would’ve become a f**king professional chiropractor after WCW. He wouldn’t have lasted three weeks in Jim Crockett Promotions... I’ve never had the misfortune of dealing with him on a personal basis. He couldn’t work or talk to the standards of the talent in Jim Crockett Promotions. He didn’t have the attitude to want to learn." (00:34 onward).

Luckily for the legends, both men ended up in the best place they could be. Today Sting is even a notable part of AEW where he can impart his knowledge to the next generation of wrestlers.

