Jim Cornette against former WWE Superstar possibly joining AEW; says he would look like Andre The Giant on the roster

Jim Cornette has opposed a former WWE Superstar joining AEW, arguing that he would look like Andre the Giant next to the stars on the company's roster. The talent in question is Shelton Benjamin.

Last month, Dave Meltzer speculated on the prospect of Bobby Lashley revamping his old faction, The Hurt Business, in AEW, along with his former manager MVP and former stablemate Shelton Benjamin. Recent trademark filings for "The Hurt Syndicate" were notably reported earlier this month, leading to rumors continuing to snowball regarding the ex-WWE Superstars arriving in All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent edition of Drive-Thru, wrestling personality Jim Cornette addressed the likelihood of Tony Khan bringing in Bobby Lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin to AEW. Cornette claimed that the All Elite CEO will probably not sign the Hurt Business members, arguing that the latter will encounter a dearth of worthwhile opponents.

Speaking about Benjamin in particular, the 62-year-old claimed that The Gold Standard, in terms of physique and build, surpassed most of the All Elite roster. He asserted that the former Intercontinental Champion would look like WWE legend Andre the Giant in the locker room, seemingly suggesting that the 49-year-old star would not be a good fit for the promotion.

"And Shelton Benjamin. He would look like Andre The Giant on that roster next to quite a bit of the f****** talent 'cause Shelton's 6'2", 230-ish maybe, whatever the f***," Cornette said. [2:51 - 3: 01]

It remains to be seen whether Benjamin, reportedly a free agent, will ever compete in an All Elite Wrestling ring.

WWE legend Shelton Benjamin confirmed having had talks with AEW

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet in July, Shelton Benjamin revealed having engaged in the negotiations with AEW. He stated that while their conversation had not culminated in anything concrete at the time, he was still open to doing business with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

He also disclosed that MLW had contacted him and expressed interest in working with TNA. Benjamin said he was weighing his options and waiting for an offer that satisfied him.

"I had a brief conversation with AEW, that hasn't really borne fruit yet. But I'm still open. TNA I haven't spoken with yet. I'm more than willing to work with them. I haven't talked to them. I know MLW reached out. So you know, I've been presented with options. I just haven't found something that I'm satisfied with," he said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Shelton Benjamin in the pro wrestling industry.

