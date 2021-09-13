Jim Cornette gives his honest opinion on AEW Dynamite beating WWE RAW

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette is confident that AEW will defeat WWE RAW in the rating war.

Speaking on his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette stated that AEW's growing roster could help them defeat RAW. He added that the possible inclusion of Bray Wyatt and Ric Flair alongside Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson will help boost their ratings.

Cornette also said that WWE programming has been self-destructive of late. Hence, the performers are moving to AEW where they are presented as heroic figures.

"I got a sneaking suspicion that by the time they get finished with possibly getting Bray Wyatt and Ric Flair, along with Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, I think they can beat RAW at this point. I got confidence in them. Because anything created by WWE is rapidly self-destructing, and everyone shows up on the other channel, where they are presented as conquering heroes. I don't care about the demos, I think they are gonna tighten up even further." said Jim Cornette.

This past week, news of AEW Dynamite defeating RAW in the key 18-49 demographic created a major buzz. Even, WWE took notice and reportedly changed some of their plans.

AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,319,000 viewers on average, the second-highest in the history of the show.



681,000 were aged 18 to 49, a 0.53 rating, edging out Raw this week with 678,000 in the demo.



Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship was initially scheduled for Extreme Rules. But it will now take place on this week's RAW. The change is allegedly a response to AEW's ratings success last week.

Jim Cornette recently criticized AEW's booking of Hangman Page

Jim Cornette is well-known for bluntly stating his opinions, however controversial they might be. Last week, Cornette didn't think twice before slamming AEW for poorly booking one of their top babyfaces, Hangman Page.

Not everyone can come to the ring, riding on the horse and still getting cheered like a city's own.



Hangman Page easily do that. pic.twitter.com/L0XCVyqhty — The Ace of IWC (@AceofProWraslin) September 5, 2021

He added that Page should have got his shot at the AEW Championship by now. Now, the addition of established stars in the company could push him to the sidelines.

