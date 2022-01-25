"I think this is part of a grand scheme" - Jim Cornette on why top star is leaving AEW 

Jim Cornette recently shared his hilarious take on why Lio Rush recently departed AEW just months after signing with the company.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion's All Elite Wrestling career has been topsy-turvy, to say the least. First showing up at Double or Nothing 2021, Rush surprisingly announced his retirement from the business after the show.

However, he showed up for AEW again in September, upon which it was revealed he had finally signed a contract with the company. Nearly four months later, Lio Rush announced his contract was expiring in February.

The turn of events has puzzled many, including Cornette, who recently gave his thoughts about it on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience. He joked that Rush might be on a mission to perform on every big promotion's TV program for the briefest period before moving on.

"What did he do, sign a six-week contract with AEW? Why was he there? I think this is part of a grand scheme. He's probably so much farther ahead of us. I have just stumbled out on his secret by accident, and nobody has been able to pick up on this. He's purposefully going to every single national TV program and appearing on it for the briefest period of time to tease people," said Jim Cornette.

Lio Rush's AEW exit might the beginning of many more departures

While The Man of the Hour is the first to make his AEW departure public, there are quite a few other deals that have already expired or would in the coming weeks. Peter Avalon, who joined the company back in 2019, reportedly left All Elite Wrestling recently after his deal expired.

-PWinsider. There will be additional AEW departures in the next 30-60 days beyond Lio Rush. There are several contracts coming up that will not be renewed. We are told that AEW will not be announcing the departures but will instead let the deals quietly lapse.-PWinsider.

Moreover, the likes of Marko Stunt, Joey Janela, and Brian Cage could soon follow suit as even their contracts are running out sooner rather than later. All three have struggled to remain relevant after several high-profile performers joined the promotion in recent months.

It won't be surprising even more stars leave the company soon as Tony Khan might be looking to streamline the stacked roster.

