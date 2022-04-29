Jim Cornette gives his verdict on who AEW's best champion is

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has given his thoughts on the state of the current championship holders in AEW, and the result is may shock people.

All Elite Wrestling currently has five official champions and one unofficial champion in Ricky Starks who is the current FTW Champion. With varying levels of success and length in reigns, all of AEW's champions have a right to claim that they are the best in the company.

However, Jim Cornette has named the current TBS Champion Jade Cargill as AEW's best champion on the most recent edition of "Jim Cornette's Drive Thru" podcast.

“So the women’s champion is Thunder Rosa, but since Jade is the woman on the roster with big push and the undefeated record and the constant television time, Jade Cargill as the TBS Champion is more important and more over than the champion of the entire women’s division Thunder Rosa. So yeah, the best AEW champion is Jade Cargill.” [3:32-4:04]

Cornette lavished praise on the young star by admitting that while she is still "green" and inexperienced, her presentation has made her look and act like a real world champion.

“She’s undefeated, she’s been dominant, she looks great, they’ve pushed her to the moon, she’s still green, she’s acting like a world champion.” [2:15-2:29].

Jade Cargill extended her undefeated streak in AEW last week on Rampage

After mowing down and flattening everyone on her way to the TBS Championship, Jade Cargill seemed to have a "problem" on her hands in the form of Marina Shafir.

The two undefeated women fought over Cargill's TBS Championship on the April 22nd edition of Rampage. After a very physical match, Cargill retained her title and extended her record in All Elite Wrestling to 30-0

This Friday, Cargill will be in action on Rampage once again as she teams up with her "baddies" Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet, to take on the trio of Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora and Skye Blue.

