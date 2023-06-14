Jim Cornette hails AEW star as the future "top guy in the company"

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has often been critical of AEW's product. However, he recently praised an All Elite Wrestling star.

The star in question is Konosuke Takeshita. Since turning heel at Double or Nothing 2023, he has become one of the most vicious members of the AEW roster. Recently, he has garnered massive heat along with his manager Don Callis.

During a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend noted that Takeshita has slowed down his style to match his heel persona, besides using different mannerisms and facial expressions. Cornette mentioned that if the 28-year-old maintains his consistency, he could become one of the biggest stars in the company.

"[Takeshita] has great heel expressions and facials, he's got the great heel attitude and demeanor. He's got the size, he was more 'exciting' as a babyface because of the style that he worked. But I've got — I think I've got an inkling that he might be a big deal as a heel in this company. As soon as he gets comfortable with the heel style, which I'm sure he's never done before, especially the American heel style. If somebody can help bring him along, then I think he's going to be a top guy in the company." [0:39 - 1:18]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager "I'm the one who's gonna destroy Kenny Omega. I'm seriously aiming for his head!"



Good lord. Takeshita just standing next to Don catches heat like nobody else. Tell me this is not the next top heel of AEW because the last 2 weeks have been solid evidence.

"I'm the one who's gonna destroy Kenny Omega. I'm seriously aiming for his head!"Good lord. Takeshita just standing next to Don catches heat like nobody else. Tell me this is not the next top heel of AEW because the last 2 weeks have been solid evidence.https://t.co/Zh3bDxECWc

At the time of writing, Takeshita is yet to be given an opponent for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 25. But all of that could change in the coming weeks.

Konosuke Takeshita could end up being one of the biggest babyfaces in AEW

While the Japanese star has settled into his new heel role nicely, that doesn't seem to be the long-term plan for Takeshita, according to some reports.

During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that this part of Takeshita's push could lead to a huge babyface turn for him later in AEW.

Land of 10,000 Takes @NotOKayfabe Heel Takeshita with that jacket and a ridiculous sense of disdain. Great start to what I'm hoping is a fantastic heel run (leading to an amazing face turn somewhere in 6 months to a year) Heel Takeshita with that jacket and a ridiculous sense of disdain. Great start to what I'm hoping is a fantastic heel run (leading to an amazing face turn somewhere in 6 months to a year) https://t.co/ranQBjwjR3

Takeshita exploded onto the AEW scene in 2022 thanks to his stellar performances against the likes of Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston, and Jon Moxley. When the time comes, it would be safe to say fans would be excited to see the explosive side of the Japanese star once again.

Do you like Konosuke Takeshita better as a face or as a heel? Let us know in the comments section below.

