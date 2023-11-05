Jim Cornette highlights how WWE is "blowing AEW out of the water"

Jim Cornette recently discussed WWE's success in the pro wrestling business and how it had affected AEW.

World Wrestling Entertainment has been the biggest pro wrestling promotion for decades. However, All Elite Wrestling has emerged as a possible competitor to the sports entertainment juggernaut over the past few years. Both companies have gone head-to-head on weekly television multiple times, with NXT winning the latest Tuesday Night TV Ratings War against Dynamite.

On his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran listed reasons why WWE had the upper hand against AEW. He discussed how the Stamford-based organization was superior in multiple areas, including marketing, merchandising, and its ability to produce high-profile performers.

"Their [WWE] production, their marketing, their merchandising, the way that they make stars, the way that they don't let a lot of the guys that they have investments in damage themselves by indulging their own worst interests and being stupid either in terms of hurting themselves or in terms of presenting themselves like f***ing morons."

Cornette added that besides WWE's way of conducting business, the company was largely successful because of its star-studded roster and standing in the industry.

"They make stars, they have stars, they have access to stars, and even though this is some of the boring, f***ing wrestling that anybody that's ever watched wrestling since the goddamn pre-television era when they did lay in headlocks for ten minutes. Even though it's that boring, it's making a f***ing fortune, and it's blowing AEW out of the water." [0:35 - 1:30]

Jim Cornette discusses how Ric Flair's AEW debut was not at par with other WWE icons making their returns

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was recently revealed as Tony Khan's gift to Sting after the latter addressed his in-ring retirement. Some fans were not pleased by the Jacksonville-based promotion's decision to hire The Nature Boy.

On his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette mentioned that Flair's debut was surprising as he was unadvertised, but it was not at the level of other icons. He named John Cena and The Rock as legends who garnered insane reactions when they made their unannounced returns.

"The people were surprised because he was obviously unadvertised. It wasn't a 'Oh my God, it's The Rock,' or 'Oh my God, it's John Cena' unadvertised, like we've gotten over the last, you know, couple of months. It was more like, 'Well, yeah, he's here. Wow.' But it wasn't like, 'Holy s**t! How did they pull this off?'" (1:59 - 2:23)

AEW is currently preparing for Full Gear 2023. The high-profile pay-per-view is set to take place on November 18 in Los Angeles, California.

