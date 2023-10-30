WWE veteran says Ric Flair's AEW debut wasn't at the level of The Rock or John Cena's surprise return

A WWE veteran recently shared his thoughts on Ric Flair's AEW debut, calling it a "surprise" but not a "holy s**t" moment.

Last week on Dynamite, a highly anticipated segment was heavily promoted. In this segment, Tony Khan had a special surprise gift planned for the legendary Sting. The gift for The Icon turned out to be none other than the AEW debut appearance of the iconic WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair.

The unexpected appearance of Ric Flair generated an electric atmosphere in the arena, and fans were pleasantly surprised to see 'The Nature Boy' in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette had the complete opposite reaction upon seeing Flair in AEW.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette stated that it wasn't the same as the recent appearances of John Cena and The Rock on SmackDown.

"The people were surprised, because he was obviously unadvertised. It wasn't a 'Oh my God, it's The Rock,' or 'Oh my God, it's John Cena' unadvertised, like we've gotten over the last, you know, couple of months. It was more like, 'Well, yeah, he's here. Wow.' But it wasn't like, 'Holy s**t! How did they pull this off?'" Cornette said. (1:59 - 2:23)

On the September 15th edition of SmackDown, there was a surprise appearance by The Rock, and The Great One had a backstage moment with The Greatest of All Time, John Cena, where the two of them embraced each other.

Update on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's Role in AEW

Ric Flair made a shocking appearance on AEW Dynamite, reuniting with his long-time friend and rival, Sting. Fans have been wondering about the Nature Boy's role in All Elite Wrestling, and it looks like Flair himself has addressed the situation.

Following his debut, Flair recently took to Twitter, stating that he will accompany Sting during the final chapter of his wrestling career.

"I’m ready for this journey in @AEW with my dear friend, The Icon @Sting! WOOOOO!"

The Icon had announced his retirement, saying that his final match in the Jacksonville-based promotion will take place at Revolution 2024 next year.

