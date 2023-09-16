Is The Rock back in WWE for good? What we know

The Rock’s return to WWE SmackDown took the pro wrestling world by surprise. The Brahma Bull showed up unannounced on the September 15, 2023, episode of the blue brand in Denver, Colorado. Fans might be wondering if the former WWE Champion has returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut for good.

However the fans may speculate, but it seems highly unlikely for the superstar to return to the business. Rock’s comeback is likely to be a one-off appearance. He has continued to make sporadic appearances on the Stamford-based promotion since retiring from active in-ring competition years ago.

The Rock was in Denver, Colorado, the site of tonight’s SmackDown, earlier in the day. The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment joined Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show to talk about many things, including his rumored match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Rock left the fans amazed when he said the epic showdown was locked in for WrestleMania 39, but plans fell apart. With that said, the blockbuster match may happen at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year.

Rock also delved into details about the injury he suffered during his match against John Cena at WrestleMania 29 in 2013.

The Rock and John Cena reunited on WWE SmackDown

The Rock and Cena last shared the ring at WrestleMania 32, when they joined forces to take out The Wyatt Family. The former rivals reunited during a backstage segment on SmackDown this week. Rock also jokingly mocked John Cena’s “You can’t see me” catchphrase.

He told the Cenation leader that he could see him smiling. Cena responded by welcoming him back home. Cena is scheduled for The Grayson Waller Effect later tonight.

It remains to be seen how the segment will go down between Cena and the Aussie on the blue brand.

