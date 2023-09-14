4 things to expect from John Cena's appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect

This Friday Night on SmackDown, the one and only John Cena will make another appearance on the blue brand as his two-month return to the WWE continues.

The 16-time World Champion has yet to be booked into a match since making his comeback, but he is set to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect this Friday. The young and brash host will interview him.

Join us as we look at four things WWE fans should expect to see when John Cena is on The Grayson Waller Effect.

#4 - John Cena teaches Grayson Waller who's boss

This Friday will not be the first time Cena and Waller have shared a ring. Last July at Money In The Bank in London, the leader of Cenation shocked the fans in attendance as he surprisingly appeared on the show. During his promo, he was rudely interrupted by Grayson Waller.

Towards the end of their interaction, Cena hit the young star with his signature Attitude Adjustment. Although Grayson got humbled in London, he proved he could hang with the best on the mic.

Following Money In The Bank, Grayson was asked by Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour how it felt to work with such a huge star on one of the biggest shows of the year:

"The weird thing is, I felt like I have been there before, because I put a lot of work into what I do. I work very very hard. If you don’t think I haven’t thought about what I would say to John Cena if I stood across from him, I’ve thought about that many times. It’s very funny. Myself and Carmelo Hayes a few weeks before talked about it. ‘If you’re ever in there with Cena and he came at you.’ We’ve all seen before that Cena goes in on people. He doesn’t hold back. He’s going to tell you what he thinks. I love that about him. He’s the measuring stick on the microphone, and he tests people." (H/T Fightful)

With revenge now firmly on the Australian's mind, John Cena may once again have to let the young star know whose boss when they interact this Friday on SmackDown.

#3 - A Megastar sets up a main event match

One popular star that Cena has interacted with since returning this month is LA Knight. The 16-time World Champion worked as the special guest referee for Knight's victory over The Miz at Payback this month.

Following the match, the two megastars stared one another down at the top of the ramp. At first, they seemed to indicate that they may have an issue with one another before the two fan favorites shared a handshake.

After Payback, Cena was asked by WWE's Cathy Kelley for his thoughts on LA Knight's journey to the top of the card:

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for LA Knight because his trajectory is that of persistence. You want to talk about somebody never giving up? I have it on a shirt and I try to live it every day. He walks that talk and he does it with his own style and he’s not afraid to be who he is in here (in his heart). And speaking from someone who started as the Doctor of Thuganomics, I have a lot of respect for that.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

During Cena's appearance on the Grayson Waller Effect, do not be surprised if LA Knight makes his presence known to possibly set up a dream match between him and the WWE Legend.

#2 - A Tag Team match for Fastlane

One match that seems likely to take place soon is a tag team contest between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. John Cena and LA Knight.

Last week on Smackdown, the two young stars confronted LA Knight, which led to Theory facing off against the megastar in a one-on-one competition. While Austin did not win, his and Waller's current numbers advantage over Knight will surely play out in their favor sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, while John Cena is on the Grayson Waller effect, a potential tag team match between two generations may be booked for Fastlane, which is set to go down in Indianapolis on Saturday, October 7th

#1 - An attack from an A-Lister

At Payback this month, John Cena certainly got under the skin of one of his former WrestleMania opponents, The Miz. The legend's decision to be the special guest ref for his match undoubtedly got in his head.

The following night on RAW, The former WWE Champion looked to mock his old rival. He played a joke on the fans after he got the production team to stage Cena's entrance, only for the iconic superstar not to be seen in the arena.

Although The Miz is not confirmed to be on SmackDown tomorrow night, do not be surprised if he looks to hit John Cena with a sneak attack during the Grayson Waller Effect as he looks to exact some revenge on the 16-time World Champion.