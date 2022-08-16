"Dropped this ball completely" - Jim Cornette holds AEW responsible for ruining 21-year wrestling veteran's career

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently criticized how AEW was misusing 21-year veteran Jay Lethal and how the company wasn't capitalizing on the latter's all-around talent.

Last week on Dynamite, Lethal called out TNT Champion Wardlow to invoke his rematch clause after losing at the Battle of the Belts III for the said title. Mr. Mayhem agreed, but Black Machismo trying to sneak in backfired as he fell victim to the champion's right hand and FTR's Big Rig finisher.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette wasn't happy with Lethal's AEW booking and thought the company missed an opportunity with him. The veteran opined that All Elite Wrestling should've maximized Black Machismo right from the start.

"I mean they're... they've about dropped this ball completely. They've... they had the opportunity like they've had with so many other guys they brought in that have talent. Just start using him [Jay Lethal] the right way from the beginning. Don't bring him in, don't bring any of these guys in and beat him three or four times on television and then stick him in an angle," [1:16 - 1:36]

Since his heel turn last April, Lethal has only defeated Konosuke Takeshita, Christopher Daniels, and, most recently, Orange Cassidy on AEW television in singles matches.

The former ROH World Champion lost two title matches; the ROH World Television Title and TNT Championship against Samoa Joe and Wardlow, respectively.

Jim Cornette thought Jay Lethal's recent singles win in AEW was an afterthought

Previously on the same podcast, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Jay Lethal's victory against Orange Cassidy on the August 3 edition of Dynamite.

The legendary manager claimed that Lethal's triumph wasn't a big deal and that it put him in the comedy status instead.

"So [Jay] Lethal won the match of course of course, they're not that crazy but he came out worse for it because it placed him as a comedy preliminary guy in people's minds."

Lethal is currently in a program with TNT Champion Wardlow and just invoked his rematch for the title as we head to All Out. It will be interesting to see if Black Machismo can finally achieve his crowning moment in AEW by dethroning Mr. Mayhem.

Do you think Jay Lethal will defeat Wardlow to become the TNT Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

