"The weasel that started the whole thing" - Jim Cornette holds top AEW star responsible for putting the company's future in jeopardy

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has given his thoughts on former AEW World Champion Hangman Page being a part of the "Tournament of Champions," despite being involved in the recent controversy surrounding CM Punk and The Elite.

Since returning from injury, CM Punk has had a lot to say about Hangman Page on and off-screen, which led to the Straight Edge Superstar running down Page verbally at the All Out media scrum.

Punk also went off on The Elite, which led to a backstage brawl between the two parties, and everyone involved in the brawl has since been stripped of their respective titles and suspended.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Bryan Danielson defeats Hangman Page to advance in the House of the DragonBryan Danielson defeats Hangman Page to advance in the @AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions House of the Dragon 🐉 Bryan Danielson defeats Hangman Page to advance in the @AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions https://t.co/AW7CONkgJy

Hangman Page was given the opportunity to take back the World Championship in the "Tournament of Champions," which Jim Cornette couldn't believe considering that Page is part of the reason why the tournament is happening in the first place. Here's what Jim had to say on the "Jim Cornette Experience:"

"I can’t even believe they put [Hangman] Page in the tournament, when there’s the weasel that started the whole thing on a public basis. And they reward him for being the instigator for their entire company falling apart by putting him back in the world title tournament." [5:48-6:06]

Fortunately for Cornette, Page was defeated by Bryan Danielson, who advanced in the tournament instead.

The winner of the "Tournament of Champions" will be crowned the new AEW World Champion

The "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite will take place on September 21st at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, with fans in attendance guaranteed to see a new AEW World Champion crowned.

The "Tournament of Champions" will conclude in New York with the tournament final, but who will be the two finalists fighting to become the new AEW World Champion?

Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



WHO IS YOUR PICK TO BE CHAMP? THE GRAND SLAM TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS -- TO CROWN A NEW WORLD CHAMPION -- FINAL TAKES PLACE AT AEW DYNAMITE GRAND SLAM. #AEWDYNAMITE WHO IS YOUR PICK TO BE CHAMP? THE GRAND SLAM TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS -- TO CROWN A NEW WORLD CHAMPION -- FINAL TAKES PLACE AT AEW DYNAMITE GRAND SLAM. #AEWDYNAMITE WHO IS YOUR PICK TO BE CHAMP? https://t.co/Ei8pewQB1Y

In the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Bryan Danielson will face Chris Jericho, while Sammy Guevara will take on Jon Moxley, with the winners moving on to face each other at "Grand Slam."

Who will be the new AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit the "Jim Cornette Experience" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe