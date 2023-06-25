Jim Cornette hopes major AEW star won't land her "big wide broad a**" on rising talent at Forbidden Door

We are just days away from the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View, and the first round of the annual Owen Hart Foundation men's and women's tournament is set to take place during the event.

All Elite Wrestling recently announced the brackets of the tournaments, and two matches are set to take place this weekend at the pay-per-view. CM Punk will face NJPW star Satoshi Kojima, and Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena will take on Billie Starkz in the first round of the Owen Hart Tournament.

During the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran discussed how he hopes Athena won't hurt Billie Starkz at Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View.

"Hopefully Athena won't f***ing potato her [Billie Starkz] in the face or jump up near and land that big wide broad a** on top of her like she does everybody else," said Cornette. [From 2:42 to 2:52]

You can check out the video below:

AEW Collision segment booked better than WWE RAW, says Jim Cornette

Jim Cornette believes that the 'Collision Scissor' segment on the debut episode of the Saturday Night Show was better than some of WWE RAW's opening segments.

The segment included Tony Schiavone admiring Billy Gunn, who presented his brand new "Scissor Outfit" to the audience. Gunn mentioned that he and The Acclaimed are focused on claiming the AEW World Trios Championship as Anthony Bowens announced the first-ever "Collision Scissor" to the Chicago fans, and the four men shared a collective scissor pose.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former wrestling manager gave his opinions on the segment:

"It was a good promo to just get him [Tony Schiavone] on TV and get themselves [The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn] over and talk about themselves like we used to do in the old days, and it was short, and they ended up scissoring each other with Tony," said Cornette. [From 0:06 to 0:17]

The veteran compared the presentation of the segment to the ones on Monday Night RAW and praised AEW's efforts:

"They have nothing specific to talk about, but sometimes, especially considering some of the things Tony has people talking about, it's better to just send guys out and don't let them wear out their welcome. Not a 20-minute monologue like you get on RAW or whatever, but just do an interview, fire people up, do your s**t and make them like you, and get the f**k out. So, I don't have a problem with this either," Cornette added. [From 0:17 to 0:41]

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's statements? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes