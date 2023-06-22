Jim Cornette points out one AEW Collision segment booked better than WWE RAW

Jim Cornette feels that a particular segment on the debut episode of Collision was devised better than similar-textured ones on WWE RAW. The segment in question is the first-ever 'Collision Scissor' shared among The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, and Tony Schiavone.

In an action-packed show, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass didn't miss out on enthralling the Chicago fans in attendance. Veteran announcer Tony Schiavone started by admiring Billy Gunn, who presented his brand new ''Scissor outfit'' to the audience.

The former D-Generation X member mentioned that the team was focused on clinching the AEW World Trios Championship. Claiming that AEW stood for ''Acclaimed Every Weekend'', Anthony Bowens announced the first-ever ''Collision Scissor'' to the roaring fans, and the four men shared a collective scissor pose.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette aired his two cents on the segment:

"It was a good promo to just get him (Tony Schiavone) on TV and get themselves (The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn) over and talk about themselves like we used to do in the old days, and it was short, and they ended up scissoring each other with Tony," said Cornette. (0.06-0.17)

The former WWE manager further dissected the psychology of the presentation, deeming it better than the similar-toned ones at RAW:

"They have nothing specific to talk about, but sometimes, especially considering some of the things Tony has people talking about, it's better to just send guys out and don't let them wear out their welcome. Not a 20-minute monologue like you get on RAW or whatever, but just do an interview, fire people up, do your s**t and make them like you, and get the f**k out. So, I don't have a problem with this either," Cornette added. (0.17-0.41)

Jim Cornette suggests a rap battle between The Acclaimed and The House of Black

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn answered The House of Black's open challenge for their Trios title at AEW Double or Nothing. In an entertaining bout, the reigning champions kept their winning streak alive after Malakai Black landed his trademark kick at Gunn.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette opined that the popular trio should have challenged the champions to a rap battle.

"Apparently, The Acclaimed said, 'Keep your dealer's choice rule.' They should have picked the rule, and it would have been a rap-off. Do you think any of the House of Black can rap? If The Acclaimed had said, 'Well, the dealer's choice rule is we want a rap-off match,' well, they'd have been caught unaware, and they would have lost their titles," said Cornette.

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has up his sleeves for the highly popular trio in the near future.

