Jim Cornette against the idea of WWE legend coming back to reunite with Cody Rhodes

Veteran Jim Cornette doesn't want a former WWE Superstar to reunite with Cody Rhodes. The star being discussed is Arn Anderson.

The 65-year-old star managed Cody throughout AEW's first few years. He mentored the latter for nearly three years before the Undisputed WWE Champion left the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022. After his departure, Arn didn't get much TV time. The Enforcer left the promotion in May 2024.

In a recent interview, the American Nightmare stated that he needed a manager during his title reign. Following this statement, many fans and veterans suggested that Arn join him as a manager once again, but Cornette thought otherwise.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran didn't like the concept of Arn Anderson managing Cody Rhodes at this stage of his career.

"He was heavier than he used to be and as a babyface, I don't think there is something for him to do that makes him indispensible (...) But do the people want to sympathize or get sympathy on Arn Anderson in this day and age? I'm not sure. Maybe there might be something more to it as a heel but also if we were all a little younger. I don't think it would fit with Cody right now. As a person who gives advice on an intermittent basis, maybe there is something there," Jim said. (00:57 - 01:53)

Arn Anderson recently sent a message to Cody Rhodes

Throughout their time together in AEW, Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes found success due to the former's coaching. The American Nightmare leaned on The Enforcer for his wisdom several times.

Speaking on the ARN podcast, Anderson applauded Cody's love for the pro wrestling business.

"I did not see it, but I saw clips of the aftermath. The fact that he was appreciated to that degree by his company, I mean, that's a guy that if you own a wrestling company, why wouldn't you want him as a predominant player with your company? He looks the part. He's a gentleman. He's a professional. He's a tremendous talent. He loves the business. He has a lineage second to none, with his brother and his father."

It remains to be seen if Arn Anderson will return to WWE to manage the American Nightmare in the future.

