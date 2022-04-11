"Is anybody around him who could tell how stupid that sounds" - Wrestling legend blasts AEW boss Tony Khan over recent comments

Jim Cornette recently blasted AEW President Tony Khan for his recent comments about bots on Twitter trying to tarnish the image of his promotion.

A few days back, Khan got Twitter talking when he claimed that an independent study had confirmed that most of the troll accounts on Twitter that bad-mouthed AEW were bots. Furthermore, he added that there was a staff in place carrying out the anti-AEW agenda, subtly hinting it was a WWE-sponsored activity.

As expected, the comments generated polarized responses from the wrestling community, with many criticizing Khan, including Jim Cornette.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager slammed Tony Khan for his uninformed tweets. Cornette wondered if there was anyone around Khan who told him how "stupid" his comments were or if he had the free hand to tweet whatever came to his mind.

"Is anybody around him who could tell how stupid that sounds before he utters it, or he's just allowed to blither on in any way he wants. Of course, they are a bunch of people on Twitter than ain't real," said Jim Cornette. (1:30 - 1:42)

Jim Cornette dismissed AEW boss Tony Khan's comments

Further speaking about Tony Khan's claims of a potential WWE involvement in the anti-AEW trolls, Jim Cornette said he doesn't think Vince McMahon's promotion has any involvement. The former WWE manager explained that the global juggernaut would never resort to such levels as part of a promotional war.

"I don't think they (WWE) would do that. I think that's ridiculous. I think that's amateur and childish, and wtf world are we living in. Like I said, steal a sponsor, take buildings away, sign exclusive deals with buildings, try to poach their talents. Those are the things you could go to Vince McMahon with you if they were in a promotional war, and he would sit with you and talk to you about it," added Cornette (5:02 - 5:31)

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Ever wonder why so much of the activity of these accounts is retweets and replies? Like who actually has 80% of their activity as straight up retweets? Ever wonder why so much of the activity of these accounts is retweets and replies? Like who actually has 80% of their activity as straight up retweets?

In an update on his tweet, Tony Khan clarified that though he hadn't received the final study yet, his experts had confirmed that some accounts were deliberately targeting AEW.

