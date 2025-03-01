Jim Cornette lashes out at former AEW star; accuses him of trying to "get attention" by filing lawsuit against CM Punk

Former AEW talent and wrestler Ryan Nemeth became a subject of discourse in the wrestling world after his recent legal action against the Tony Khan-led promotion, and one of its former employees - CM Punk. Jim Cornette has now offered his own take on the situation.

Earlier this month, Nemeth filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of California against All Elite Wrestling, the company's CEO and Creative Head Tony Khan, and CM Punk, who has since jumped ship to WWE. The suit details allegations of abuse, harassment, professional disruption, and lack of support that the 40-year-old star supposedly experienced surrounding his hostile dealings with The Best in The World.

Fans on social media have discussed the lawsuit in question extensively over the past several days, with many pointing to statements pertaining to Khan's supposed admiration of Punk, alleging that the AEW head honcho held Nemeth accountable for the Chicago native's eventual termination, and has used "significant resources" to negatively affect the Hollywood Hunk's wrestling career.

Now, former booker Jim Cornette has shared his views on Ryan Nemeth's legal maneuver against All Elite Wrestling, claiming on Drive Thru that the star had filed a lawsuit without much factual rigor possibly to seek attention and potentially negotiate a settlement with Tony Khan.

"And I think, honestly, the way this is written, instead of a.. with no facts behind it, and instead of a serious document it's a way to get attention to get himself over, and.. potentially have Tony who has more money than he can f****** burn in a god-da** furnace to just get him to go away 'cause he's a distraction," said Cornette. [6:00 - 6:25]

Notably, Nemeth's lawsuit did fall prey to misdating on several occasions, including references to 2022's Brawl Out incident, and CM Punk's All Elite departure and subsequent WWE return, which took place in 2023.

Bill Apter's comments on Ryan Nemeth's lawsuit against AEW

Ryan Nemeth's legal move against AEW, Tony Khan, and CM Punk was the subject of discussion on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, during which Senior Editor Bill Apter offered his insight on the topic. He argued that Nemeth would have to present evidence in support of his claims, and speculated on further actions brought against the company and Punk.

"I don't know if it's nonsensical. So he's got to prove it. If he can prove it, maybe he has grounds. But people are always trying to drag CM Punk into a troublesome light from his days in AEW. If Nemeth is doing this, somebody else is going to wind up doing it too." [1:18-1:38]

Ryan Nemeth has been wrestling for TNA as of late, and lost a TNA World Title match against champion Joe Hendry last month.

