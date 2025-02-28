  • home icon
"People are always trying to drag CM Punk" - Wrestling veteran addresses major lawsuit filed by former AEW star (Exclusive)

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Feb 28, 2025 15:41 GMT
CM Punk is a former AEW World Champion [image source: WWE.com]
CM Punk is a former AEW World Champion [image source: WWE.com]

A major lawsuit was recently filed against WWE star CM Punk and AEW CEO Tony Khan. The news made rounds on social media and wrestling veteran Bill Apter has addressed Ryan Nemeth's lawsuit.

Former AEW star Ryan Nemeth filed a lawsuit against Tony Khan and CM Punk with accusations of assault, breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with prospective advantage, and the promotion altering plans to use him for speaking out about it. The lawsuit has had mixed reactions from the wrestling world.

In a recent edition of Sportskeeda's exclusive, The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Senior Editor Bill Apter stated Ryan Nemeth has to prove everything as CM Punk often gets dragged around in controversial things by people.

"I don't know if it's nonsensical. So he's got to prove it. If he can prove it, maybe he has grounds. But people are always trying to drag CM Punk into a troublesome light from his days in AEW. If Nemeth is doing this, somebody else is going to wind up doing it too." [1:18-1:38]
Road Dogg thought there was bad blood between him and former AEW star CM Punk

CM Punk has had some controversies in professional wrestling but the veteran has been nothing but positive since his return to WWE. In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, SmackDown co-lead writer Road Dogg spoke about Punk's return to the promotion. The veteran thought he had heat with Punk until a hug broke the ice.

"Because, in my head, I hated him, and I thought he hated me too. Yeah, a lot of stuff [happened], I went down back and forth and good times and bad times, but yeah, I just thought [he hated me]. So, then the first time I saw him when he came back here, he stood up and he hugged me, and it broke my ice immediately. There was no bad feelings. I don't know. It was weird."
We will have to wait and see if CM Punk wins the 2025 men's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday.

If you use the quote from the first half, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and backlink the YouTube video.

Edited by Arsh Das
