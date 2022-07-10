"Slightly disturbed" - Jim Cornette blasts fans for liking former AEW World Champion's wrestling style

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently lashed out at Kenny Omega's fans for liking the latter's wrestling style.

Kenny Omega has carved out a niche with his hard-hitting wrestling style. Over the years, the former AEW World Champion has secured multiple titles across different promotions. Despite earning wide-spread praise for his work, harsh criticism has seemingly never eluded The Cleaner, especially from Cornette.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the 60-year-old took his criticism up a notch. He lambasted Kenny Omega's fans for liking his wrestling style:

"We ought to be watching out for those weirdos because if you've got something in your f***ing brain that likes to see some guy get out there looking like harpo marks, skipping around the ring doing video game moves, you might be dangerous." (7.14 - 7.29)

Cornette also seemingly questioned the mental stability of Omega's fans:

"Maybe we need to do a mental evaluation, throw some red flag warnings on his fans. They seem to be the ones that are slightly disturbed." (7.29 - 7.39)

Jim Cornette wants Kenny Omega to stay away from wrestling

Kenny Omega's last match was at the Full Gear show in November 2021, where he lost to Hangman Page. Suffering from multiple injuries, The Cleaner underwent numerous procedures to regain his health.

Taking a hiatus concluded his "Belt Collector" run, which produced title reigns in AEW, AAA, and IMPACT Wrestling. The former Bullet Club leader is still walking the recovery path with no set timeline to return.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Drive-Thru show, the industry veteran voiced his wish for Omega's elusion from wrestling:

"I don't wish him ill, but as far as, am I crossing my fingers we don't have to watch him on wrestling television again? Yes! Cause he's a f***ing embarrassment. I would just be happy as a clam for him as long as he isn't involved in the wrestling business, which he sucks at."

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT Kenny Omega truly is the belt collector Kenny Omega truly is the belt collector 🔥 https://t.co/XRb1ZnWT3n

Rounds of long-tussle between Omega and Cornette are no-secrets in the pro-wrestling realm. It'll be interesting to see if The Cleaner responds.

