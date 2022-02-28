"The Miz couldn't do this" - Jim Cornette lavishes praise on recent AEW promo

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has heaped more praise onto AEW star MJF after his promo on the most recent episode of Dynamite. Cornette went as far as to say that WWE star The Miz wouldn't be able to cut such a promo.

MJF's segment, where he laid out exactly why he doesn't like bitter rival CM Punk, has been highly praised, not just by fans of AEW, but by the detractors of the company as well.

The promo revolved around a picture of a young Maxwell Jacob Friedman meeting Punk in 2007, stating that the "Second City Saint" was a hero of his during a period of time where he was getting bullied at school.

After leaving for college and seeing a picture of Punk with fellow AEW star Bryan Danielson during their time in WWE, the "Salt of the Earth" packed up his bags and set a goal for himself that he would be the best wrestler in the world out of spite towards CM Punk.

One man who is never afraid to mince his words about AEW is Jim Cornette. On the most recent edition of his podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience", the former WWE manager stated why he really enjoyed the promo. Cornette said:

“The emotion, and he was quivering and he was kind of tearing up a little bit, and it’s obviously - I don’t know if he made tons of money getting money thrown at him but there was a lot of real in this and he was drawing on some of that.” [2:38:49-2:39-06]

Never afraid to throw a jab every now and then, Cornette took the opportunity to compare this promo with a similar one that The Miz had done on RAW, a man who Cornette thinks is too much of a celebrity to be real.

“It’s an example of-Miz wouldn’t have done this because Miz couldn’t do this because it would have required him being somewhat real, and Miz is just like the celebrity type.” [2:35:32-2:35:42]

Jim Cornette is not alone in being excited for CM Punk

vs. MJF

The feud that has got everybody talking will reach a brutal new level on March 6 at the Revolution pay-per-view, where CM Punk and MJF face each other in a Dog Collar match.

The stipulation is one that has only been seen on one occasion in AEW's short history, when Mr. Brodie Lee faced Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship in October 2020.

This won't be the first time Punk will engage in such a match, as the Chicago native has been involved in two previous Dog Collar matches that were two of Punk's most celebrated feuds of his early career.

The first was against former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Raven, who brought out a scary violent streak in Punk. The second was against the late Jimmy Rave, who feuded with Punk before he joined WWE in 2005.

