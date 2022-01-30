Former WWE manager comments on whether Lex Luger could have a role in AEW

A fan recently asked Jim Cornette whether he could see Lex Luger having a role in AEW either as a manager or in some other capacity. AEW has brought in a number of wrestling veterans for backstage and managerial roles, including Jerry Lynn, Tully Blanchard, and Arn Anderson amongst others.

Speaking on his podcast Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former WWE manager commented on Lex Luger possibly having a role in AEW. He felt that Luger was never the most dynamic of promo guys and that could limit a possible on-screen role:

"Lex is legitimately in a wheelchair now, everybody knows that, so he couldn't be a heel because how're you going to be a heel when you feel sorry for the guy. He has such a magnificent physique and then he had a health issue. As a babyface, another babyface manager? At one point Arn, Tully and Jake Roberts were all babyface managers because they were managing guys that couldn't tell if they heels or not and Lex is not a, and never was a fiery promo, which is what would be required of him."

Cornette did add that Luger could be someone who gives advice to some of the younger AEW stars about pitfalls they can avoid:

"As far as a teacher, Lex would be happy to talk to the young guys and tell them anything he could and give them the benefit of his experience but honestly could be in [the] form of a lot of things not to do outside the ring rather than what to do inside the ring."

A quick look at Lex Luger's WWE and WCW career

Lex Luger is a former WWE and WCW star. He was also briefly a member of Vince McMahon's WBF (World Bodybuilding Federation). Luger had a memorable push as a babyface against Yokozuna during the New Generation era but never ended up winning the world title.

Lex Luger ended up jumping ship back to WCW, debuting on the first episode of Nitro and facing off against Hulk Hogan. Luger would go on to become a 2-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

In recent years, Luger has been suffering from health issues and is now confined to a wheelchair.

