Jim Cornette on major AEW star: “Looks like a f***ing accountant where steroids run rampant”

Jim Cornette recently shared his candid thoughts on a major AEW star. The talent in question is Wardlow.

Mr. Mayhem had challenged former-partner-turned-rival Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship on Dynamite: Big Business. The Samoan Submission Machine choked out Wardlow to retain his title.

Wardlow's loss in the TD Garden has now added to conversations regarding the Ohio-native's lackluster booking since 2023. While reviewing the world title bout between The War Dog and Samoa Joe on Drive Thru, Jim Cornette expressed his views regarding Wardlow and his future presentation in AEW.

"Just make him a bodyguard. At this point, if he ain't got it by now, I wouldn't hold out a lot of f****** hope."

The former wrestling booker also addressed the frequently drawn comparison between Wardlow and WWE and WCW legend Goldberg.

"He's not even like Goldberg because Goldberg, he was visually, and over as a personality standing there. Wardlow looks like a f****** accountant where steroids run rampant. He's got a normal face. He's not like, you know... He screams, and you can tell he's probably not a hot-head in real life, because when he screams and yells, it's like he's losing his mind rather than he's mad." [5:20 - 6:09]

Konnan believes Wardlow may have heat in AEW due to potential contact with WWE

Wardlow has emerged as one of AEW's most dominant stars. Despite his popularity among fans, the 36-year-old star has not been consistently pushed as a main event talent in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On the heels of Wardlow's loss to Samoa Joe on Dynamite: Big Business, a section of fans speculated on the possibility of the former IWC World Heavyweight Champion jumping ship to WWE. Wrestling veteran Konnan shared his own thoughts on the matter.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan speculated that Wardlow may have heat in AEW for potentially having been in contact with the Triple H-led promotion.

"I mean, I'm not saying he [Tony Khan] couldn't be that petty because he's shown to be, but maybe Wardlow even told him, 'Hey, I've been contacted by WWE, and if you're not going to do nothing with me, let me know,' and he got heat over that, or maybe he is gonna leave," he said.

The former WCW US Champion also added:

"Something weird is going on. I don't know. [It] Doesn't seem right that somebody that over just got beat again and choked out again." [18:54 - 19:20]

It remains to be seen how the Undisputed Kingdom member finds his way back to the world title picture again.

