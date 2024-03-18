Major AEW star may have backstage heat over potential contact with WWE, according to Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently claimed that major AEW star Wardlow might be receiving heat from the Jacksonville-based top brass due to his potential contact with WWE.

Wardlow failed to capture the AEW World Title from Samoa Joe this past week on Dynamite, as the Samoan Submission Machine choked him by applying a Coquina Clutch.

Following his defeat, a section of fans insinuated on Twitter/X that Wardlow might be en route to WWE. Interestingly, Mr. Mayhem's contract is about to expire shortly.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, wrestling veteran Konnan claimed that Wardown might be getting heat due to his connection with Cody Rhodes.

"I don't think [so] because MJF is a Cody guy and they don't bury him. Well, [are] you gonna bury every person that Cody helped? I mean, I'm not saying he couldn't be that petty because he's shown to be, but maybe Wardlow even told him, 'Hey, I've been contacted by WWE, and if you're not going to do nothing with me, let me know!' and he got heat over that, or maybe he is gonna leave," he said.

Konnan seemingly couldn't digest Wardlow getting defeated repeatedly in recent times.

"Something weird is going on. I don't know. [It] doesn't seem right that somebody that over just got beat again and choked out again. The only difference between the first choke-out and this one is they didn't cut his hair," he added. [18:47 - 19:24]

Cody Rhodes helped Wardlow begin his career in AEW

Wardlow was on the independent circuit for several years before he joined AEW. QT Marshall introduced him to Cody Rhodes, who groomed Mr. Mayhem during his initial days in the Jacksonville-based company.

During an interview, he revealed The American Nightmare's contribution to his AEW career.

"It was just kind of me and Cody figuring things out, and coming up with ideas, and me expressing who I am as a person, as a wrestler, and how I want to be portrayed. It was mostly Cody who came up with all this," said Wardlow.

Wardlow started his journey in Tony Khan's promotion as the bodyguard of MJF and built his way to becoming TNT Champion. It will be interesting to see how the creative will book The Undisputed Kingdom member in the coming weeks.

Poll : Do you think Wardlow is getting heat in AEW because of Cody Rhodes? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion