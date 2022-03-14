"He needs to grow up and get some personality" - Jim Cornette on his major problem with young AEW star

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has pointed out one big problem that he has with rising AEW star Daniel Garcia. Cornette believes that while Garcia is a good athlete, he doesn't have enough personality or charisma at the moment.

There is no doubting Garcia's ability in the ring. He recently fought former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson on Dynamite, challenging Sammy Guevara for the AEW TNT Championship. Red Death also won the Battle of Los Angeles tournament for popular US promotion Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON Daniel Garcia is your 2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles winner. Daniel Garcia is your 2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles winner. https://t.co/GZwgtAVLOy

Cornette spoke about Garcia on the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience," stating that Garcia and his friends, 2.0, could become the greatest wrestlers of all time, but they need more charisma, especially Red Death.

“There are tons of people that we want to see more of that have a chance," said Cornette. "Even if Daniel Garcia and 2.0 are the second comings of Karl Gotch for f*** sake, they’ve been beaten consistently where even if they are good they don’t mean anything now. Daniel Garcia is a good athlete and he’s got the f****** charisma of cabbage, and he's young and he needs to grow up and get some personality."

What does the future hold for Daniel Garcia?

After floating around the storyline between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, it looks as if Daniel Garcia will have a prominent role on AEW TV going forward. Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho announced himself, Garcia, 2.0 and Jake Hager as the "Jericho Appreciation Society."

This shift happened on the March 9 edition of Dynamite, where Jericho turned heel. He attacked his former Inner Circle teammates Santana and Ortiz, as well as Eddie Kingston. The Mad King beat Jericho in a singles bout at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6.

Sammy Guevara, who is now thriving as a solo act on AEW TV, hugely benefitted after being associated with Jericho. If that is anything to go by, with Garcia now aligned with Jericho, could we potentially be seeing the first steps in the rise of Daniel Garcia in AEW?

