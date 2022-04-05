"Nobody's ever f*****g heard of"- Jim Cornette points out big mistake with former WWE SmackDown star's AEW debut

Jim Cornette recently shared his honest thoughts about Toni Storm's AEW debut, which went down on Dynamite last week.

The 26-year-old star was revealed as a mystery opponent for The Bunny in the first qualifier of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament.

The two women pushed each other to their limits throughout an entertaining bout. In the closing moments, AEW's newest acquisition executed her Storm Zero finishing maneuver on The Bunny to clinch victory on her in-ring debut.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager asserted that AEW's play-by-play broadcaster Excalibur made a blunder with Storm's introduction.

Cornette didn't think it was the right decision to lay out Toni Storm's list of accolades from Stardom.

Here's what the former WWE personality had to say:

"She just came off WWE television, and there's a sock face blathering about, 'Oh! She's been a multiple times Stardom champion.' And for the folks who don't know what Stardom is, and there's a lot of you, that's one of the girls' indie promotions in Japan. So she literally just came off American national television, what three months ago? I guess right before non-compete, or whatever, and he's [Excalibur] talking about her incredible background in a place that nobody's ever f*****g heard of." [50:58-51:40]

Jim Cornette further described the entire match between Storm and The Bunny as 'rotten.' The wrestling manager cited the poor Undisputed Elite segment as one of the reasons behind fans losing interest in the rest of the show:

"Yeah, 'cause this was a rotten match. 'Cause it's The Bunny and also because they followed the non-sense with Undisputed Era and Page, Danielson, and Yuta, etc. Basically, they're dovetailing to a whimpering conclusions, so yeah, people were not [interested]," Cornette said. [52:32-53:00]

Toni Storm wants to prove her worth in the AEW women's division

Toni Storm has made an impressive start to her AEW career by defeating one of the most formidable wrestlers in The Bunny.

During a Highspots Superstore Sign-It Live session, Storm expressed her desire to get in the ring with the likes of Britt Baker and reigning AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa:

“Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, pretty much everyone. I want to just really get in there and wrestle. It would be good to just wrestle everyone and be consistent and perform," Storm said. [H/T Fightful]

Baker has often teased igniting her rivalry with Storm in the past. Should she partake in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, fans could see the two women collide at some point.

