"Here's where the thing fell in the f**** hole" - Jim Cornette points out one big problem with recent AEW segment

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette has pointed out a huge problem with the recent segment on AEW Dynamite between MJF and Wardlow.

After Mr. Mayhem helped CM Punk win a violent dog collar match at the Revolution pay-per-view, MJF vowed to make Wardlow's life miserable. The Salt of the Earth launched a verbal assault on the 34-year-old during last week's Dynamite.

On the most recent episode of his podcast, The Experience, Cornette noted that the segment between the two former stablemates started off on a high note.

“The people are obviously behind Wardlow, and again this is one of those things where all they need to do is just shepherd the folks in the direction they’re already going. Just come right along with us, you’re already going in that direction anyway, I’ll accompany you we will take you right where we want you to go, BUT NO! Because they always have to throw a stumbling block in” (0:43-1:09)

The stumbling block in question was when Wardlow was confronted by security. The AEW star was held down by the guards, something that Cornette believes made Wardlow look weak.

“Here’s the thing fell in the f****** hole. Wardlow comes out and has a bad fight with security, and security overwhelms him and holds him and immobilizes him there, while MJF continues to the promo, while Wardlow “has to” sit and there and listen to it. Bad mistake. Not only have they been watching the other channel for 2 or 3 weeks to see how Brock Lesnar treats security, that’s the way you get over, they have their big man Wardlow come out and be immobilized by a bunch of job guys in black t-shirts and listen to the dressing down and then when security let him go, he backs out with a mean look on his face, and MJF keeps talking,” said Cornette. (2:10-3:07)

This is a rare occurrence of Jim Cornette criticising MJF

Jim Cornette is known for not being the biggest fan of AEW as a whole. However, one person the veteran has consistently praised is Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

The former manager has had several good things to say about the young star, particularly about his recent feud with CM Punk.

Despite praising MJF's work in the past, Cornette saw the recent segment involving the New York-born star as a rare misstep. It will be interesting to see how the feud between the two former Pinnacle members is booked moving forward.

