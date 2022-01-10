"Fire the graphics guy" – Former WWE manager points out major flaw in Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page II on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page tore the house down on AEW Dynamite yet again in the company's flagship show's TBS debut. However, Jim Cornette pointed out one major flaw leading up to the match.

The Millennial Cowboy realized his dream of becoming world champion when he defeated Kenny Omega at Full Gear. In his first defense of the AEW World Championship, he had an hour-long draw against Bryan Danielson. Their rematch was set for the TBS debut episode of AEW Dynamite, and this time the champion overcame the challenger with the Buckshot Lariat.

Catch Wrestling U @CatchWrestling Watching Bryan Danielson vs Adam Page for the first time. I'm not deep diving but might do an occasional gif.



Hangman Page often has witty graphics next to his name when he walks out to the ring. This week was no different, but Jim Cornette felt that it made the world champion look bad as he's still not fully established as a main event star:

"They were certainly able to spend enough time and effort on the world champion's graphics and I never read these things, but on this one it caught my eye. Do you know what Adam Page's graphic is? He's coming to the ring, you know what it said? Their new world champion, but it still needs to be gotten over like a world champion, which is why Danielson is doing all this work. His graphics said, "hasn't won a match this year," match is on January 5th. See how cute that is. He hasn't wrestled this year. But instead of saying something positive about their world champion, whose status at that level in people's minds is tenuous at best at this point because of the rotten booking that he's been saddled with, they can't say something positive. They haven't won a match this year. 'Cause it's cute, 'cause it's January 5th. See you got it right. You got it. Fire the graphics guy."

Who is the favorite to win the AEW World Championship next?

With the roster that Tony Khan has assembled in AEW, there are several options to be crowned as the next world champion.

The likes of Adam Cole, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and MJF could be legitimate champions, and nobody would be against that. The American Dragon has already wrestled the champion twice, so he might be away from the world title scene for a while.

Should MJF ultimately defeat CM Punk, he will skyrocket to top heel status in AEW to win the world title. If we were to bet our money, we'd go for The Salt of the Earth as the next world champion.

