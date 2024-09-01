Jim Cornette points out a major mistake AEW committed with Ricochet's debut at All In

One of the biggest talking points of AEW All In 2024 was Ricochet's arrival to the young promotion. However, Jim Cornette has pointed out a mistake that All Elite Wrestling has made with his debut.

After weeks of speculation, the former WWE star became All Elite last month at All In. The One and Only competed in the Casino Gauntlet match and delivered an impressive performance. However, fans were disappointed with the outcome as many wanted him to win over Christian Cage.

Speaking on the latest of Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran expressed the same sentiment questioning the company's decision to have the former WWE star lose his debut match.

"Why did Ricochet have to be in this thing if he wasn't not only going to win it but wasn't even going to start and go all the way through and be the phenomenal story of the match."

Jim Cornette continued to say that while Christian Cage is a better worker than most of the people on the roster, nobody should've won that match except the former Intercontinental Champion.

"He [Christian Cage] can work better than most of these people....then don't have him win a match that involves the debut of Ricochet. Don't have anybody win the match that involves the debut of Ricochet except Ricochet." [From 09:10 to 09:50]

Jim Ross issued a warning about Ricochet following his AEW debut

After Ricochet debuted in All Elite Wrestling, many questioned if he would get buried in the deep roster. Even a wrestling veteran expressed concerns over the same.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross mentioned that All Elite Wrestling should allow the high flyer to first get over instead of trying to force his push.

"I think the thing that we have to be cautious about is not rushing his [Ricochet] progress," Ross said. "I think because so many guys in AEW are athletic to the level of doing amazing spots that it takes time to differentiate yourself from those guys." [H/T ComicBook.com]

Many fans have criticized All Elite Wrestling for underutilizing its stars following their debut. It remains to be seen if the now former WWE star will be able to get over with the AEW fans.

