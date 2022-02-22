"All of the mistakes that everybody else has made"- Jim Cornette points out mistake former WWE Champion has avoided in AEW

Jim Cornette has always been critical of AEW, but when they get something right, the legendary manager makes sure that it is highlighted. The veteran was all praise for Bryan Danielson for not making a certain mistake that many others make in AEW.

Bryan Danielson wrestled Lee Moriarty on Dynamite. This came a week after the American Dragon named Moriarty, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta as young stars he would want to take under his wing alongside Jon Moxley.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former Midnight Express manager said the following:

"All of the mistakes that everybody else has made, Danielson doesn't make them. Every time that a major star comes in this company and is put with a underneath guy and that's no disrespect to Lee Moriarty. He's a bit player. He's a backup singer. Whatever, he's a benchwarmer, whatever genre of sports or entertainment that you want. He's brand new and he ain't been far and he's got further to go than he has behind him, so right now, he's an underneath guy."

Jim Cornette stated that others in AEW make a major mistake

Jim Cornette stated that the top stars from the independent circuit who came into AEW made a major mistake. The mistake was putting on competitive matches with lower-card talent that benefits nobody.

"All of the marks that come in here, the indie wrestlers, they have a Starrcade main event match with undercard guys and barely eke out a win and think they've done something for somebody and they haven't... They bring themselves down. They don't elevate the other guy. Danielson elevated Lee Moriarty by completely out wrestling him... but because he made him look better than he ever has and gave him enough but not too much chances, it worked," Cornette said. (0:20 - 1:40)

There is some merit in Jim Cornette's arguments as we have seen the likes of CM Punk and Adam Cole stretched to their limits by stars they should ideally beat in a squash match.

In that sense, even if Bryan Daneilson vs. Lee Moriarty was slightly long, Danielson knew exactly how much offense to give to Moriarty and never over-sold, thus never looking too weak.

