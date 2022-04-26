"Are they babyfaces or heels?" - Jim Cornette points out one huge flaw in WWE legend's faction in AEW

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently reviewed the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. Cornette, who is famously critical of the promotion, pointed out one thing regarding popular stable The Blackpool Combat Club that he's confused by: are the faces or heels?

Led by William Regal, the team of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta has become one of the hottest factions in AEW. The stable is built on a platform of no-nonsense violence and a healthy dose of friendly competition between its members.

However, on the most recent edition of "The Jim Cornette Experience," the veteran manager expressed confusion in regards to the alignment of the BCC, questioning whether they are good guys or villains:

“Is the Blackpool Combat Club, are they babyfaces or heels? You’ve got a beloved legend as the manager, you’ve got [Bryan] Danielson who was the best heel in the business six weeks ago, you’ve got [Jon] Moxley who’s a babyface in that environment but he’s the s***, and you’ve got [Wheeler] Yuta who’s the feisty underdog who won’t give up. And they’re working against three stone cold babyfaces," said Jim Cornette. [1:03-1:47]

This isn't the first time Cornette has been confused by the faction's alignment, as he previously asked very explicitly what the deal was when the BCC consisted of just Moxley and Danielson.

The Blackpool Combat Club were recently confronted by a popular AEW star

One of the reasons The Blackpool Combat Club are so beloved by AEW fans is that when cameras stop rolling, the group are very likable guys. The best example of this came after the April 13th edition of Dynamite.

The BCC hit the ring to allow FTW Champion Ricky Starks a chance to speak to his hometown fans in New Orleans, Louisiana. However, they were confronted by popular AEW star Danhausen, who proceeded to put a curse on William Regal. Fortunately for the BCC, everybody left the ring unharmed and uncursed.

