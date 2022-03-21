"What the f*** is the g** d*** deal?!" - Wrestling veteran confused over Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson's partnership

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has criticized the recent partnership between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Following last week's Dynamite, the former WWE manager expressed his confusion about the newly formed team's role in the company.

William Regal once again accompanied Moxley and Danielson for their match against Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta of the Best Friends. Despite a fiery performance from Yuta, Moxley and Danielson picked up the victory.

Jim Cornette was rather puzzled as to who he should be cheering for. He described the issue on a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience.

“Who are the heels?! Because even though that the Best Friends group is a joke, they have been presented pretty consistently as the baby faces. But now they’re in the ring against a team comprised of the best in-ring heel in all of professional wrestling over the last few months, and Moxley’s been presented as a baby face but he doesn’t wrestle like one, because he’s always f****** trying to kill people or drink their blood or whatever" said Cornette. [From 1:08 to 1:48]

While Cornette is fairly clear that Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson are two hard-hitting wrestlers who love to beat people up, it's their association with William Regal that the former WWE manager finds most confusing.

"But that team is managed by the most beloved figure maybe in AEW William Regal who just got jacked around by the other company, and I think every AEW fan would themselves in front of bread truck before they’d let it hit William Regal. So who are we supposed to be cheering for here? And what the f*** is the god damn deal?” Cornette asked. [1:49-2:14]

Did Jon Moxley choke out a future teammate of his?

Moxley applied a Bulldog choke on Wheeler Yuta, earning him and Danielson another win on Dynamite. However, Yuta didn't go down without a fight, even after the match had ended.

As the rest of Best Friends returned to the back, Yuta got back in the ring and extended his hand to William Regal as a show of respect. This gesture could potentially signify Yuta's desire to join Moxley and Danielson's team. Regal responded in typical fashion, with a hard slap across the face to the upstart.

