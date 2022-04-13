"That can't fail" - Jim Cornette praises how AEW has booked former WWE star so far

Jim Cornette recently praised AEW and expressed his appreciation for Samoa Joe's booking in the company.

The Samoan Submission Machine made his return at the ROH Supercard of Honor after his WWE release in January 2022. Joe's ROH debut elicited a strong response from the fans in attendance. He then proceeded to stare down Jay Lethal and choke out Sonjay Dutt.

In episode 426 of the Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary wrestling manager spoke about how Jay Lethal and the Samoan Submission Machine have a compelling story on their hands. Cornette believes the feud is highly promising at the moment.

"next week, they're gonna have a present for Samoa joe. I hope it's in a box wrapped and Joe opens it and it's a plastic bag and then here come the heels and put it over his head and try to suffocate him just like Angelo Poffoo but it probably won't be, but they're gonna have a present for him next week so at least we're gonna see Jay Lethal and Samoa joe and that can't fail on any stage," Jim Cornette said. (From 3:33 to 3:59)

Check out the clip from the episode here:

Samoa Joe will be facing be facing Minoru Suzuki in the next episode of AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe will be in for the biggest match of his AEW career so far, as he will lock horns with NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki. The bout is set to take place on the April 13th episode of Dynamite.

While the former WWE Superstar is currently embroiled in a feud with Jey Lethal, the fight against Minoru Suzuki is a must-win for Joe.

What do you think Jay Lethal's present will be? Sound off in the comments!

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Pratik Singh