"What a f***ing talent" - Jim Cornette praises former WWE Superstar's performance in his AEW Dynamite debut

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette was impressed with Claudio Castagnoli's in-ring debut during the Blood and Guts edition of AEW Dynamite.

Castagnoli started the match for the Blackpool Combat Club against Sammy Guevara of the Jericho Appreciation Society. The former United States Champion wasted no time unleashing his entire wrestling repertoire on The Spanish God.

Cornette appreciated Claudio's dominant performance at Blood and Guts during an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience. The former WWE manager also thought the latter had a complete all-round skillset.

"Claudio opened this thing hot and what a f***ing talent. (...)The difference is visual, you can see it in just the way he carries himself and everything he does. There's no wasted motion, he's poised, he can move around Claudio, and he's a real man. He's got size. He's strong as a bull," Cornette said. [From 2:43 - 3:07]

After starting hot, Castagnoli finished off by applying the Sharpshooter on JAS member Matt Menard on top of the cage, making him tap out to seal the deal for BCC.

Matt Hardy commented on AEW's signing of former WWE star Claudio Castagnoli

The newest member of the AEW roster and Blackpool Combat Club is off to a hot start, racking up consecutive wins at Forbidden Door and Dynamite: Blood and Guts.

Sharing his reaction on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy expressed his excitement for Claudio Castagnoli's AEW run. He thought Castagnoli was a "complete package" that could be utilized to the fullest by All Elite Wrestling.

"So, I think he truly does have the complete package and I'm very excited to see him in AEW, I think he's going to really enjoy his time here. I think he'll probably get the greatest utilization he's had in a very long time here at AEW."

The former WWE star has impressed many wrestling personalities, such as Cornette and Hardy. Fans must stay tuned to see what the company has in store for Claudio Castagnoli.

