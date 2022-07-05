"The complete package" - WWE legend weighs in on Claudio Castagnoli signing with AEW

AEW star Matt Hardy has given his thoughts on the recent signing of Claudio Castagnoli to All Elite Wrestling, and has stated that the former WWE Star will get utilized to the fullest extent in his new home.

The Swiss Superman allowed his WWE contract to expire in February 2022, ending an 11-year stint with the company. After months of speculation concerning what his next move would be, Claudio made his AEW debut at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view against Zack Sabre Jr..

Since then, he has not only beaten the NJPW star, but he also picked up the victory for his team on the June 29th 2022 edition of Dynamite in the second-ever "Blood and Guts" match.

One man who knows all about Claudio and what he is capable of is Matt Hardy, who spoke highly of the Swissman on the most recent edition of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

"So, I think he truly does have the complete package and I'm very excited to see him in AEW, I think he's going to really enjoy his time here. I think he'll probably get the greatest utilization he's had in a very long time here at AEW." (H/T Fightful)

Hardy also took the time to credit Claudio Castagnoli's work he did while working with both Matt and Jeff Hardy in WWE, stating that everything he does is extremely unique.

"He's one of those guys, too. I worked with him a lot, obviously, when we returned to WWE and we had The Hardys vs The Bar program. He's a guy who really gets it, but besides just being a great technical wrestler and scientific wrestler, and you know, he has great strikes and is very creative and very unique in the way he does things." (H/T Fightful).

Claudio Castagnoli feuded with The Hardys over the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Due to Jeff Hardy being suspended at the time of writing, it's unlikely that AEW fans will see Matt Hardy and Claudio Castagnoli interact on a substantial level, which is a shame because when they have crossed paths in the past it has been highly entertaining.

The most notable feud involving the two men came in the summer of 2017, when Claudio and Sheamus were then known as The Bar, and they feuded with The Hardys over the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.

The four men had a series of matches that stretched across four pay-per-views, and had a number of different stipulations added to it. The first of which being at WrestleMania 33, where The Hardys returned to WWE in a ladder match that featured The Bar, Enzo & Cass and The Club.

They would then compete in a straight tag team match at Payback 2017, a steel cage match at Extreme Rules 2017, and a 30-minute Iron Man match to close out the feud at Great Balls of Fire 2017.

Will AEW fans every get a taste of this classic rivalry? Stay tuned to AEW TV to see how the action plays out!

