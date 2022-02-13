"He was actually wrestling" - Wrestling veteran praises Jon Moxley's recent AEW match 

Jim Cornette has never been a fan of Jon Moxley's in-ring work over the years.

But much to everybody's surprise, the wrestling manager showered praise on the former WWE Superstar's recent tag team match. Moxley joined forces with CM Punk to collide with FTR on AEW Dynamite this week.

This past Wednesday night, the rivalry between Punk and MJF took a surprising turn when the latter offered his rival a chance to earn a rematch against him if he defeats Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. Interestingly enough, Friedman asked The Straight Edge Superstar to choose any partner other than Sting and Darby Allin.

Wrestling fans were astounded when Punk revealed Moxley to be his mystery partner. The dream pair picked up a hard-fought victory over the FTR in a contest that lasted nearly 20 minutes.

While discussing the same on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former promoter noted the tag team bout was one of the best matches Jon Moxley has ever had in a while.

Cornette shared his belief that Mox seemed like wrestling an actual match and lauded the other competitors for not implementing unnecessary spots during the bout:

"This is far and away one of Moxley's best matches he's ever had because they weren't fighting on the floor. There weren't all the goddamn plunder in the ring. He was actually wrestling," Jim Cornette said. "They gave him time so that they could do what they need to do without rushing through it and there was no trampling business going on. (..) These guys, except for Moxley, are all the top guys and some of the best in the world at what they do, I'm giving constructive criticism." (From 8:38 to 9:20)

It is worth noting that CM Punk initially approached Danhausen and Samoa Joe via Twitter to be his tag team partner on Dynamite.

Regardless, Jon Moxley turned out to be a formidable ally who helped The Straight Edge Superstar earn a rematch against MJF.

Jon Moxley appears to be at a crossroads in AEW

Which leads to Jon Moxley vs Eddie Kingston 3 in AEW



#AEW If Jon Moxley makes an alliance with Bryan Danielson ? Will It create diffrences between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston ?Which leads to Jon Moxley vs Eddie Kingston 3 in AEW If Jon Moxley makes an alliance with Bryan Danielson ? Will It create diffrences between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston ?Which leads to Jon Moxley vs Eddie Kingston 3 in AEW 👀#AEW https://t.co/xviNoSw2pW

Bryan Danielson recently presented a tempting offer to Jon Moxley, notably asking the latter to be his partner moving forward.

The American Dragon hypothetically talked about accolades the former WWE Superstars could achieve as a pair and even pitched the idea of running a faction. However, Mox hasn't made up his mind yet, and it will be interesting to see what decision he makes ahead of Revolution pay-per-view.

What do you make of Jim Cornette's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

