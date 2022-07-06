"He is a blithering simpleton" - Jim Cornette predicts WWE legend's protégé has potential to become "red hot f**king heel"

According to Jim Cornette, former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho's stablemate Sammy Guevara has the potential to become a great heel despite being a "simpleton".

The Spanish God has had an eventful run in AEW so far. He has been a part of the Inner Circle and has also bagged the coveted TNT title multiple times. Furthermore, he has once again joined Chris Jericho's tutelage in the former WWE star's new faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The most recent special edition of Dynamite featured a brutal Blood and Guts match, in which Sammy Guevara also took part. As the Spanish God climbed up to the top of the steel cage in one segment, he was thrown down by Eddie Kingston.

In a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran spoke about the star's potential to be a great heel.

I like Sammy as a, as a heel... We have talked about this from the time we first saw him. Great slappable face, incredible attitude. We found out obviously that he is a blithering simpleton and he's gonna paralyze himself and have a, not nearly the career he could have if he stopped doing all this bullsh*t. But if he had somebody guiding him, and he'd listen to him, he could be a red hot fu*king heel for a long time in this business. (3:08 - 3:39)

Jim Cornette believes that Sammy needs guidance from experienced stars like WWE legend Chris Jericho. It remains to be seen how the Spanish God's run in AEW progresses from this point forth.

Sammy Guevara had deserted the former WWE star's side previously

Although the Spanish God is currently Chris Jericho's stablemate, he has left the former WWE star's group before.

Back in February, Jericho was leading the Inner Circle faction. Despite their success, a civil war eventually broke out, which forced Sammy to take a stand. Instead of picking a side, the Spanish God declared that he was not going to be a part of the faction.

After months, however, Sammy Guevara is back under Chris Jericho. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether this helps the Spanish God enhance his skills in the All Elite scene.

